Play video

The parents of Tomos Bunford speak exclusively to ITV News Rural Affairs Correspondent Hannah Thomas

On the 6th September 2021, nine year-old Tomos Bunford was looking forward to the last day of the school summer holidays, and the start of a new academic term in the Cynon Valley.

It was like any other morning for the Bunford family. Tomos played on his bike on the farmyard, and played with a new toy his parents had recently bought him. One of the first jobs of the day was to take water for their cattle grazing on land near Blaenllechau in the Rhondda - an activity they had done together many times.

Dad Rhys, Mum Louise, oldest son Gethin, Tomos and baby Clemmie set off in the pick up truck with the water bowser on the back. But as soon as they entered the field, alarm bells started ringing. They began to feel the truck and the bowser sliding down the field.

Tomos Bunford was nine-years-old when he died.

"We could hear the panic in the children's voices" said Louise. "They were asking us what they should do."

"I made the decision that we should all get out" said Rhys. "If the truck had gone over the cliff at the bottom of the field, we could have all died."

So the family exited the vehicle - Louise managing to push Tomos clear of the doors and throw baby Clemmie to big brother Gethin. But when Rhys looked around, he saw the water bowser head in Tomos' direction. And Tomos was hit.

After the collision, Louise ran for help in the nearest village, while Rhys performed CPR on their son. He continued until emergency services arrived, and they carried on treatment for two hours. But Tomos could not be saved.

The Bunford family are well known and popular in south Wales farming communities, and it was not long before news broke of the fatal accident. The shock among fellow farmers was palpable, and hundreds sent messages of sympathy and support on social media.

But with that came what the Bunford family says was "harrassment" from tabloid newspapers and other news outlets. They were dealing with the raw emotion and grief of losing their son Tomos in a tragedy that can only be described as every parents' worst nightmare. At the time, they did not want to publicly talk about the incident and the pain of Tomos' death.

Tomos' parents, Rhys and Louise, said they were speaking out in the hope of saving lives.

But now, on Family Safety Awareness Day, they have decided to speak to me about what they're going through, and why they want to raise awareness of family safety now - especially on Welsh farms.

Last summer, 3 children died in collisions with machinery on Welsh farms. According to figures from the Farm Safety Foundation, just 1% of the UK workforce is employed in agriculture, but the industry accounts for 24% of deaths. It remains the most dangerous industry in Britain. And the Bunfords say this has to change.

"We were doing a task we had done as part of our routine for years" said Rhys. "It was nothing out of the ordinary. The field conditions weren't different, the level of water in the bowser was the same, and the vehicles did not fail post-accident safety checks. But please, we want the farming community to learn from us losing Tomos, and stop and think. You can't be over cautious. Ask yourself what the risks are from doing any job."

Louise says that despite the obvious tears that they are both struggling to contain during the interview, they are doing it in the hope that they can save lives and urge farmers not to let themselves end up going through the torment that they are suffering.

They talk of Tomos as a typical young farm boy. He loved animals and wanted to be a vet. He was wicked, chatty, sociable around people and a keen local rugby player at Pontypridd.

Tomos has been laid to rest under his favourite tree on the family farm.

They relive the 'what ifs' of that dreadful day over and over again. Their love for Tomos is clear to see. The collection of photos they have of him in the kitchen keep his memory alive. And he's laid to rest under his favourite tree on the family farm. His grave has his favourite toys on top, and the trusty bike he rode around the farmyard on the last morning of his life, stands guard by the plot. But none of that can erase the sorrow his parents endure.

"I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for Gethin and Clemmie", Louise tells me. "I've thought many a time that I can't carry on, but who would look after them?"

Rhys agrees through a wall of tears.

'No job is worth the agony of burying a child'

The most difficult part of this interview for me has been watching Rhys cry through every answer. I have known him as a dedicated farmer, a family man and - like Tomos - he's always had a smile on his face. But Tomos' death has changed the way he thinks and feels, and he's desperate to convey the 'safety first' message to other farmers.

As the Easter holidays approach, and the prospect of warmer and sunnier days over the spring and summer, farmers across Wales will be busy outside with their children as they keep the nation fed.

But the Bunford family simply want to say this.

"Assess each situation first, because no job is worth the agony of burying a child. As for Tomos, his handprints can be firmly felt all around the farm. And his handprints are firmly emblazoned on our hearts."