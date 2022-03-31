Cardiff and Swansea have some of the highest numbers of enforcement actions against motorists failing to tax their vehicles in the UK.

Around 66 enforcement actions - including fines, penalties and clamping - were taken every day in the Welsh capital city.

That's 24,159 actions in Cardiff across 2021. Another 18,220 enforcement actions were carried out in Swansea in the same year.

DVLA has launched a new advertising campaign in the highest evading areas across the UK reminding motorists of the real risk of failing to tax their vehicles on time.

The DVLA 'tax it, don't risk it' adverts are running on radio, poster sites, social media, digital channels and in print.

Julie Lennard, DVLA Chief Executive, said: "This campaign has a clear message for anyone that delays or avoids taxing their vehicle.

"It really has never been easier to tax a vehicle, from using our 24/7 online service to direct debit options. We want motorists to understand that's it not worth taking a risk and always tax their vehicles on time."

Alongside automated enforcement penalties for registered keepers of untaxed vehicles, DVLA's enforcement teams and wheelclamping partners also travel around the UK as part of their day-to-day activity taking action against untaxed vehicles.

Over 98% of vehicles are correctly taxed but DVLA says it's "right that we take action" against those who continue to break the law.