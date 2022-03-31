Williams was a former soldier who served in Iraq, Kosovo, and Northern Ireland.

A man who hit a teenage boy with his car before fleeing the scene - leaving the boy with life-threatening injuries at the side of the road - has been jailed.

Colin Williams was driving his Volkswagen along the A4050 in Barry during the early hours of December 5 2020 when he struck the 16-year-old boy before driving off.

The boy was discovered by a passing doctor who came to his aid and contacted the emergency services.

Williams meanwhile had driven home to check his vehicle over, before driving back to the scene of the collision that he knew that he’d been involved in.

Police found plastic from Williams' vehicle at the scene and were able identify the make and model of the car.

He then drove back home again and checked his car in at a repair centre to fix the damage.

Combined with extensive CCTV enquiries, Williams’ car was identified and he was arrested days later.

Detective Sergeant Lee Christer, from South Wales Police, said: “Colin Williams left a 16-year-old boy on the road with life threatening injuries in the early hours of the morning. It is purely luck that a Doctor was passing by and was able to offer the care and assistance that he needed at that time.

“Williams has been sentenced today not for being involved in a road traffic collision, but for going to great lengths to evade being linked with it. I hope that others can learn from this and make the right decision in a situation such as this.

Police were able to track down Williams' car using debris recovered from the scene Credit: South Wales Police

“I’d like to give recognition to all those involved in investigating this incident, who managed to bring Williams to justice with little more than pieces of plastic left on the road. It is through this dedication that today’s sentence has been achieved.”

Colin Williams was sentenced to 16 months in prison and was disqualified from driving for 20 months at Cardiff Crown Court for perverting the course of justice, failing to stop at the scene of a collision and failing to report a collision.