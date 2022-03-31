A woman captured on CCTV removing a life-saving public defibrillator from a college campus in an "unusual" incident is being sought by police.

Footage shows the woman, dressed in a purple tracksuit, and her dog approaching a defibrillator unit outside the Coleg Cambria buildings in Wrexham, shortly before 10.30pm on Thursday 24 March.

The woman approaches the unit with her dog just before 10.30pm on Thursday 24 March. Credit: Coleg Cambria CCTV / North Wales Police

The woman fails several times to access the unit and at one point appears to consult a slip of paper for help, but eventually succeeds in gaining entry.

She then removes the contents of the unit and walks away in the direction of Chester Road.

The woman fumbles with the unit before eventually gaining entry. Credit: Coleg Cambria CCTV / North Wales Police

A North Wales Police spokesperson said: "Following several failed attempts at entering passcodes to access the unit, some of which appear to have been noted on a piece of a paper, the woman eventually succeeds in accessing the display's front panel.

"After carefully removing the contents of the wall-mounted fixture, she secures the unit inside a black bag and calmly departs in the direction of Chester Road."

The woman then walks off with the defibrillator in the direction of Chester Road. Credit: Coleg Cambria CCTV / North Wales Police

Police have asked anyone with information to report it online or call 101, quoting incident reference 22000216040.