The first sentences have been handed down to those who were involved in the Mayhill riot back in May 2021.

Three teenagers appeared at Swansea Youth Court and pleaded guilty to taking part in the disturbance, which led to cars being set alight, bricks thrown at nearby houses and police attacks.

In total, 27 people have been charged in connection with the incident, with ages ranging from teenagers to those in their 40s. The majority will appear at Swansea Crown Court next month.

The youngest of those are being sentenced first for the riot which took place on Waun Wen Road.

All three teenagers, who were not involved in any planning of the riot, pleaded guilty to a single riot charge each. None can be identified for legal reasons.

Prosecutor Craig Jones said: "A group of local adults and youths carried out what were in many instances pre-planned damage to property, starting fireworks, burning motor vehicles and using violence towards police officers and their vehicles.

"The demonstration occurred during what should have been a peaceful celebration to Ethan Powell, a local man who sadly passed away prematurely on May 19.

"Numerous people came together for a planned purpose of causing maximum disturbance to law and order which was directed towards residents and emergency services.

"Ethan's family have stated they do not condone what happened and were horrified and disgusted people would behave in this way at his vigil."

The disturbance led to cars being set alight, bricks thrown at nearby houses and police attacks.

Following Mr Powell's death, the prosecution said messages has been posted online urging others to "light up the hill and put on a show for Ethan".

As well as vandalism, three vehicles had been stolen and bought for a cheap price and taken to Mayhill for the riot.

"The car was deliberately vandalised and then pushed down Waun Wen Road without any regard to residents or their property," said Mr Jones.

The car went up in flames after colliding with another vehicle belonging to a local resident.

Scared inside their own homes as the riot continued, some residents are still anxious about their families security and their homes now.

The first teenager to appear in Swansea Youth Court was a 16-year-old girl.

Mitigating, Rhys Davies told the court: "She is identified throwing stones and looking for others to throw, and breaking larger stones to create more, as well as passing them to others to throw.

"She was arrested at her home address and in interview admitted being present and throwing stones. She said she got carried away with the crowd and afterwards felt bad about what she had done.

"She is a young girl who has never been in trouble with the justice system or with police. In her own words she got caught up in the occasion."

The local community helped clear up the damage in the wake of the rioting.

He added she had since attempted to do some voluntary reparation work in the community since her involvement, and had engaged with the youth offending team, and wished to engage with the victims of the riot."

During the sentencing, District Judge Christopher James told each defendant: "This offence of riot is a particularly serious and unpleasant incident at what should have been a peaceful event to commemorate the life of a friend whose life had been cut short prematurely.

"It turned into a mindless display of damage and destruction causing terror and distress to the close-knit community of Mayhill.

"The impact has been life-changing for a number of individuals who have been left terrified by the incident."

The teenage girl was given a 12 month referral order, but warned if she didn't engage with the youth justice system and breached the order, she would face custody.

The second teen, a male aged 17 at the time of the riot, was shown throwing stones at a local resident's home.

Craig Jones said the teen had no previous cautions, reprimands, or warnings from police.

DJ James said he accepted the teen had not been amongst the organisers of the riot, but had not accepted his guilt when first arrested, offering no comment interviews to police.

The court also heard of his "unstable upbringing" including spending time in care, and would "like to apologise for everyone affected by that day".

Before sentencing, DJ James said: "Your younger life is described by your school as a tragic story of abuse and neglect that has impacted on your maturity. But it seems you have made significant progress in the last 12 months."

He was also given a 12 months intensive referral order. DJ James added: "The maximum I can impose to avoid custody."

Among the 27 people charged in connection with the incident, ages range from teenagers to those in their 40s.

The third teen, aged 15 at the time of the riot, was also shown throwing stones on footage. One of the missiles thrown by him hit another rioter on the head.

Prosecutor Craig Jones said after his arrest he admitted being present at the incident, but denied any involvement in the violence, even when shown still images, claiming the individual was someone else.

It was only when he was shown moving images of himself that he admitted it was him throwing stones.

"He became very aggressive with officers who were interviewing him", added Mr Jones.

The court heard of his "lack of maturity at that time" but added "he understands the impact on the local community and victims and he is willing to apologise to residents by way of an apology letter".

Sentencing, DJ James said: "You were involved in causing significant emotional harm and distress to others.

"You armed yourself with a stone and you struck another individual involved to his head. That in itself could have caused a significant injury. I am concerned in our case of your lack of maturity and it is noted your susceptibility to peer group pressure".

He was given a 12 month youth rehabilitation order, with an intensive support and surveillance order for six months, including a three month curfew from 7pm to 7am, "to remove you from your peer group at night". It will involve 25 hours a week of contact with the youth offending team.

A fourth teen, aged 16, was due to be sentenced, but his case was adjourned until May 12 for full medical reports, including from a child and adolescence psychiatrist, to be produced and considered.

The trial continues.