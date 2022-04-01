Scarlets flanker James Davies has announced his retirement from rugby due to concussion.

The player, also know as ‘Cubby’, hasn’t played since winning his 11th Wales cap against Georgia at Parc y Scarlets in October 2020.

The Carmarthen born union player announced: "I’ve enjoyed every minute of my career here at the Scarlets and made some amazing friends along the way, but after speaking to specialists it’s pretty clear I can’t go on playing rugby.

"At the moment, thankfully, I am able to lead a normal life, something I wasn’t able to do for a long time after the knock I had. Any bang to the head in training or in a game and I could go back to the start of all this, which is unthinkable for me.

"It has been a tough couple of years, but the support I have had from my family, friends, team-mates, coaches and the club has been incredible and I am hugely grateful for that."

The now 31-year-old made a total of 101 appearances for the Scarlets after his debut in an LV=Cup game against the Dragons in 2013.

Davies was selected as part of Wales' World Cup squad for Japan in 2019 alongside his older brother Jonathan.

Known for his powerful jackaling presence and handling skills during the World Series sevens circuit, Davies delivered a superb try-scoring display in the Scarlets PRO12 title-winning triumph over Munster in Dublin in 2017.

The flanker went on to help the Scarlets become the first side to win an away semi-final in the competition.

"I have some amazing memories in a Scarlets shirt, obviously those two weekends in Dublin, La Rochelle at home, when I also had to play on the wing! Toulon at home in Europe, Bath away, beating Munster at Thomond Park that year, they all stand out.

"But I will remember the boys and the stuff off the field just as much. There are team-mates, some who have come and gone from the Scarlets, who I consider lifelong friends. I will miss all that banter, although I’m not sure the boys will!"

"I’d like to also thank the fans for all their support throughout my time; hearing them chant my name motivated me every day to get myself back on that pitch to play", Davies said.

Davies won silver at the Rio Olympics in 2016. Credit: PA

‘Cubby’ won his first Wales cap against Italy in 2018 and delivered successive man-of-the-match performances on the tour of Argentina that year.

Representing the Scarlets, Davies went on to participate at the Commonwealth Games and won silver at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

Scarlets head coach Dwayne Peel said: "Cubby has been a great Scarlet, a phenomenal player who gave everything for the shirt and a huge character around the group.

"We have all seen how hard he has worked to try and get back on the field. It has been tough for him because you know how much he has missed playing, but a person’s health always has to come first. I’m sure Cub will continue to have a big impact on rugby, the game needs his knowledge and foresight. We all wish him well with what comes next."

Scarlets General Manager of Rugby Jon Daniels spoke of Davies' "uniquely mischievous character", going onto say he has "always been true to himself".

"Not everyone will know what a top bloke and good human being he is and those qualities will stand him in good stead for the next chapter in his professional life. He is also one of the most determined people I have ever met. I have no doubt he will be as successful in the future as he has been to date and I wish him the very best."