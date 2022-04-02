Play video

Video report by Beth Fisher

Elli Norkett, one of the brightest young women's rugby players in Wales, was killed in a car accident at just 20 years of age in 2017.

Her older sister Lowri, who had never played rugby at the time, picked up a rugby ball for the first time to play in Elli's memorial match.

Her rise has been meteoric since, making her uncapped debut for Wales against the USA earlier this year.

Beth Fisher caught up with Lowri who is now on the verge of a remarkable and emotional Six Nations debut.