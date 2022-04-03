Police are appealing for information to help locate a 58 year old man in Swansea.

David Stewart, from West Cross, was reported missing from his home on Friday, April 1.

He is described as 5 foot 11, of slim build, with white, short thin hair, stubble, and freckles.

He wears glasses and is possibly wearing a blue coat with red lining on the zip.

Anyone with information is asked to contact South Wales police quoting 2200107766.