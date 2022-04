A pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle in Benllech on Ynys Môn.

The woman, who is in her sixties, has not yet been named.

North Wales Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident which took place in Lon Conwy, Benllech at around 3.30pm on Saturday (April 2).

The incident is believed to have involved a "silver grey" Mercedes.

Anybody with information is being urged to call 101 and reference B045536.