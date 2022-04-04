CCTV appeal after 81-year-old woman's purse stolen from her home

Police have launched a CCTV appeal after a pensioner's purse was stolen from her home.

Officers say the incident took place at the 81-year-old address on Anchor Street in Taff's Well on March 9 at around 7pm.

The woman let a man into her home after he asked for help. She spoke with the man for a short time, before he was asked to leave by a friend who was visiting the homeowner.

Police report that the man then took the 81-year-old's purse on his way out, with her card later used in a nearby Co-op.

South Wales Police have released images featuring a man they would like to speak to in connection with the burglary. Credit: Media Wales

South Wales Police have now released images from the Co-op featuring a man they would like to speak to in connection with the burglary.

A spokesperson said: "Anyone who is able to identify the man, or has CCTV nearby, can contact us quoting occurrence 2200079360."