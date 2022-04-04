Former Love Island contestant Dr Alex George has said he wants to host a Ukrainian family in one of his recently purchased Pembrokeshire cottages.

The A&E doctor, from Carmarthenshire, bought four cottages and said he had originally planned to renovate them all into holiday homes.

But he said the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has seen more than four million refugees flee the country since February, inspired him to use one of the homes differently.

In an Instagram post, Dr Alex announced: "Today’s the day! I’m so excited to announce that I’ve bought four holiday cottages in beautiful Pembrokeshire, in Wales.

"I initially bought these for my passion for property and renovation, as well as wanting to create relaxing spaces for families to holiday and enjoy the Welsh countryside in!

"With all of the current devastation in Ukraine, I have decided I would love one of the cottages to be home to a Ukrainian family for as long as they need.

"My plan is to start the renovations and get the properties into a good state to house a family as soon as possible."

Dr Alex has not disclosed where in Pembrokeshire the cottages are located. Credit: Dr Alex George/YouTube

In a YouTube video, Dr Alex added: "The things we've seen in Ukraine, I think it's moved all of us.

"It kind of makes you think, what can we do to help? I've felt quite powerless in the last few weeks and months.

He said the cottages used to be farm outbuildings and are hundreds of years old. He has not disclosed where in Pembrokeshire the cottages are located.

"The cottages are not in a fit state at the moment," he said.

"I'm going to renovate all of the cottages as quickly as possible to a really good standard...and one of those cottages when it's done I think we're going to put a family in."

More than four million Ukrainians have fled the country since February. Credit: PA Images

It comes as Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, accused Russian soldiers who allegedly killed and tortured civilians of being "butchers" responsible for "concentrated evil".

Ukrainian authorities have said that the bodies of at least 410 civilians have been found in areas outside the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv after last week's withdrawal of Russian troops — many with bound hands, close-range gunshot wounds and signs of torture.

