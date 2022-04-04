Play Brightcove video

The moment was filmed by @chelhumpyx

Delighted Wrexham fans serenaded Ryan Reynolds with chants of "there's only one Ryan Reynolds!" as his side reached the final of the FA Trophy at Wembley.

The Hollywood-actor turned Wrexham FC owner visited the Racecourse on Saturday (April 2) as the Dragons beat Stockport 2-0.

He was seen smiling and laughing as fans sang: "One Ryan Reynolds! There's only one Ryan Reynolds! One Ryan Reynolds!"

Rumours that Reynolds and fellow actor Rob McElhenney were buying the club first emerged in September 2020, with the pair saying they wanted to make Wrexham "a global force".

Ryan Reynolds and fellow club owner Rob McElhenney at the Racecourse during a previous game. Credit: PA

The takeover then became official in February 2021.

At the time, the pair said their priorities for the club were to return the team to the English Football League "in front of increased attendances, and in an improved stadium, while making a positive difference to the wider community in Wrexham."

Wrexham will face Bromley in the FA Trophy final on May 22.