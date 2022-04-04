Play Brightcove video

Video courtesy of RSPCA Cymru

A neglected dog who had never even been taken for a walk is still waiting for a home to call her own, more than a year after being rescued by an animal charity.

Three-year-old border collie Ellie lived in a ramshackle barn in Ceredigion with 44 other dogs, before being taken in by RSPCA Cymru in January 2021.

The charity said the situation was "out of control" and the owner was struggling to meet the basic needs of the 45 dogs, with lack of shelter, parasite control and poor diet all areas of concern.

Ellie had never gone outside or worn a collar, and was described as being completely unsocialised around humans.

Ellie has come a long way in RSPCA care but has been overlooked by adopters. Credit: RSPCA Cymru

She has since been in the care of the charity’s Bryn-y-Maen Animal Centre in Upper Colwyn Bay, where staff say she has come on "leaps and bounds".

But fifteen months later she is still waiting to find a loving home, having been repeatedly overlooked by potential adopters.

Bryn-y-Maen’s manager Victoria Williams said: "When Ellie arrived at the centre she was unsocialised and understandably nervous.

"She’d been living rough in inappropriate conditions in a dilapidated outhouse with 44 other dogs and had never experienced a normal life, so we’ve worked really hard to build up her trust and confidence."

Ellie will need to be the only pet in an experienced, adult-only home. Credit: RSPCA Cymru

Victoria added: "For the first couple of months we’d sit outside her kennel and throw in treats.

"Once she was comfortable with that, we fed her through the kennel bars before letting her out in the main block, leaving food bowls in different areas and gradually introducing more staff around her.

"The next step was to get her used to a collar and a lead, and about three months after she arrived, she was finally ready to go for a walk.

"It was really important not to rush Ellie and to let her do everything at her own pace."

Ellie was one of 45 dogs removed from a run-down barn. Credit: RSPCA Cymru

Five other dogs from the barn were placed at Bryn-y-Maen and all but Ellie have now been rehomed.

Victoria added: "She’s been with us a long time and has seen her friends from the barn all go off to new families, so we’d really love to see her settled and happy in her own home after everything she’s been through."

Ellie will need to be the only pet in an adult-only home, in a quiet rural or semi-rural environment, with understanding owners who can continue to build her confidence.

One other dog rescued from the barn, Charlie, is also still waiting for adoption at a different RSPCA centre in Newport.

It means Ellie and Charlie are now the charity’s longest-staying dogs in Wales.