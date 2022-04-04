A stepfather who dumped the lifeless body of a five-year-old boy by a river has admitted that leaving him there was "disgusting".

Logan Mwangi, also known as Logan Williamson, was found dead in the River Ogmore in Pandy Park, Bridgend, on the morning of July 31 2021.

He had suffered catastrophic injuries likened to those found on victims of high-speed crashes or someone who had fallen from a height.

Logan's mother, Angharad Williamson, 30, his stepfather John Cole, and a 14-year-old boy, who cannot legally be identified, are on trial at Cardiff Crown Court accused of murder. All three deny the charge.

On Monday (April 4), Peter Rouch QC, representing Angharad Williamson, began to cross examine John Cole.

Mr Rouch began questioning Cole on a comment he allegedly made to a prison officer after a family court hearing last year.

The prison officer alleged Cole said: “The thing is I didn’t kill Logan… I have a moral dilemma, do I go down for murder and protect [the youth]”.

Cole told the court he does not remember what he meant.

The barrister added: “You weren’t protective of Logan, were you, when you dumped his body by the river?”

Cole said: “I regret doing that. What I did was disgusting and I deserve all I get for doing that.” He added: “I don’t know what happened, I’ve heard a lot of stuff which is deeply disturbing and I don’t know what to make of it.”

Mr Rouch said: “You were implicating [the youth].” Cole said: “I’m not blaming (the youth) or Angharad. I don’t know what happened.”

Mr Rouch QC also questioned Cole about he and Williamson’s parenting style, including their use of “the naughty corner” technique.

Angharad Williamson, left, and John Cole, right, are both on trial accused of murder. Credit: PA

He was asked whether he did not like Logan giving him “dirty looks” when he was put in the corner. “Neither of us did,” Cole replied.

Asked about whether he made him do press ups, Cole said they both did.

“Did his arms begin to quiver," Mr Rouch asked. “No.” Cole replied.

During Cole’s earlier evidence, he said Williamson had deliberately burnt Logan’s neck using a teaspoon that she removed from a hot cup of coffee. Cole says he and Williamson then lied to Logan’s social worker about the cause of the burn.

Mr Rouch asked whether the burn was in fact caused by a tap as they had told the social worker, and accused Cole of making the story up.

Cole replied: “No. I am telling the truth… We were wrong covering it up. It happened when Logan was annoying Angharad and she said he was waffling and then she put the teaspoon on his neck."

Mr Rouch then asked Cole about accusations from witnesses that on various occasions he had said he did not like Logan.

"I taught Logan a lot of stuff, me and Logan were actually very close… We were getting really close towards the end and he had started calling me 'dad',” Cole said.

The barrister took Cole through his police interviews when he was asked about the Friday before Logan’s death. He referred to a passage where Cole told police he had thrown Logan on the bed and he and Williamson had to put him back in bed 10 or 12 times.

A view of the River Ogmore, near to where the body of Logan Mwangi was discovered. Credit: PA

Throughout his statement, Cole was describing Logan as “snarling” and “growling”.

Mr Rouch said: “Those are normally words you would use for a dog.”

Cole said: “I wasn’t calling him a dog.”

Mr Rouch said: “How tall are you?”

Cole said: “Six foot four.”

Mr Rouch said: “What weight were you?”

Cole replied: “I didn’t throw him forcefully on the bed,” but confirmed he was about “14 or 15 stone.”

The cross-examination turned to questions about the shower Cole and Williamson gave Logan on the Friday before he died.

He confirmed Logan fell during the shower, but Mr Rouch asked whether it was during that time that he gave Logan “a clip” round the back of the head. Cole said that had been earlier in the day.

“I’m not proud of what I did, but I’ve admitted what I’ve done,” Cole said.

After a short break, Cole was asked by Mr Rouch about the night of July 30th last year.

It was suggested to Cole that Williamson was asleep as she said she was throughout the night, and that the injuries Logan sustained were inflicted by Cole and the youth defendant.

“Angharad was awake,” Cole said. “I did not punch Logan."

“Williamson wouldn’t punch Logan would she," Mr Rouch asked.

Speaking more quietly, Cole replied: “No, I never said Angharad punched him.”

Mr Rouch said: “On the Thursday you and [the youth] worked together. You punched him and he swept his legs. You both said you didn’t like him.”

Cole said: “I did not… I did not kill Logan.”

Mr Rouch said: “And you were the ones to get rid of the body.”

Cole said: “Angharad was awake, Angharad woke me up.”

At this point in Cole’s evidence, Angharad Williamson cried loudly from the dock.

A court artist's impression of Angharad Williamson. Credit: PA

Mr Rouch asked him why he did not mention a sports bag during his police interview, which he later admitted in court he had put Logan's body inside before leaving him by the river.

Cole said he had not been asked specific questions, adding he was not thinking clearly.

The court was shown the black sports bag in question, and was told it was just over two feet long.

Logan was taller than three feet and Mr Rouch asked him how he managed to get Logan into the bag.

Williamson started crying and retching in the dock when the bag was shown.

Cole said: “Me and Angharad put him in the bag.”

Mr Rouch said: “Did you have to cram him in to get him in?”

Cole said: “I don’t remember… I wasn’t thinking clearly.”

Williamson shouted loud enough for the jury to hear: “You liar…. I can’t do this.”

Mr Rouch said: “What were you going to do? It’s not everyday you walk around with a dead five-year-old. Did you walk around Pandy Park for an hour?”

Cole said: “I didn’t walk around Pandy Park for an hour.”

Mr Rouch said: “Why not leave him in the park or by the bushes? Why by the river? Why near running water?”

Cole said: “I don’t know….. I wasn’t thinking clearly at all. I still don’t know now.”

The trial at Cardiff Crown Court continues.