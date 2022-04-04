The best walks in Wales revealed according to new survey

Seven of the UK's best 51 walking routes are in Wales, according to new research from Which? magazine.

Gower, Pembrokeshire, Snowdonia, Gwynedd, Denbighshire and the Brecon Beacons boast the most highly rated hikes, all of which are 13 miles or less.

Each of the routes have been ranked according to scenery, difficulty and accessibility, and none take more than a day to complete.

1. Rhossili Headland, Gower

Rhossili Bay, Gower. Credit: PA

Coming in at 3.5 miles long and ranking 5* for scenery, the circular walk at Rhossili Headland in Gower was voted the most popular in Wales and the 7th most popular in the UK.

The walk takes in views across Rhossili Bay and out to Worm's Head, before heading back through The Vile - the remnants of an ancient landscape.

It also offers a quieter beach pitstop in Fall Bay, for those who prefer to avoid the crowds.

It is estimated to take around 1.5 hours to complete, and starts at the National Trust Shop, which also has a car park.

2. Solva to St Davids, Pembrokeshire

St Davids Cathedral, St Davids. Credit: PA

At 4.5 miles long, the Solva to St Davids walking route has been given 5* for peace and quiet and 5* for wildlife too.

Ranked 2nd in Wales and 12th in the UK, the trail starts in the pretty harbour village of Solva and runs along the coastal path taking in breath-taking sea views before ending in the UK's smallest city.

It is a one-way route - waymarked with Wales Coast Path signs - so you will either need to leave a car at the other end or organise public transport.

Paid car parking is available in both Solva and St Davids.

3. Beddgelert and Aberglaslyn, Snowdonia

The Welsh Mountain Railway steam train at Beddgelert station Credit: PA

This walk is said to be steeped in myth and legend.

Beginning in the village of Beddgelert, you can visit the grave of a dog called Gelert, said to be killed by a prince who mistakenly thought he had murdered his son.

It also takes in the narrow gorge of the Pass of Aberglaslyn, with the Afon Glaslyn raging alongside you, and delivers great views down Lyn Dinas towards the finish.

The circular route, which is five-miles long, has been rated 5* for scenery.

Parking is available at the Colwyn Banc Car Park, with the nearest train stations Porthmadog and Caernarfon.

4. Mawddach Trail, Gwynedd

The Mawddach Trail was given 4* for wildlife Credit: PA Images

The Mawddach Trail is located in the south of the Snowdonia National Park, and runs along the disused railway track on the Mawddach estuary.

While the trail can be joined at several points, the full version starts in the picturesque market town of Dolgellau and finishes by crossing the railway bridge over the estuary into Barmouth.

At 9.5 miles it's one of the longer routes, but it's been given 5* for accessibility and is popular with walkers and cyclists alike.

Marian Cefn Car Park, a large pay and display car park, is situated next to Dolgellau town centre.

5. Llangollen Canal Path, Denbighshire

The walk takes in Pontcytslite Aqueduct, the highest in the world Credit: PA Images

Crossing the border between England and Wales, this canal path walk is 7 miles long and highly accessible with one of only two 5* ratings in this category.

It does require a head for heights though - taking in the 200-year-old 126-feet high Pontcytslite Aqueduct. It is the UK's highest navigable aqueduct and a World Heritage site.

The route starts at Horseshoe Falls near Llantysilio, where there is parking.

It also passes a once important slate mining operation whose buildings now house a motor museum, before finishing in the pretty town of Llangollen.

6. Pen y Fan and Corn Du, Brecon Beacons

It will come as no surprise to many that Pen y Fan made it onto the list Credit: PA Images

Though shorter than others at 4 miles long, this walk scales south Wales' highest peak earning it one of the highest ratings for difficulty.

But with 5* for scenery, it is one of the most popular walking spots in Wales.

Starting at the Pont ar Daf Car Park, it is estimated to take around 2.5 hours and descends towards the Storey Arms Centre.

It is well paved, but beware on a misty day that you do not mistake Corn Du as the summit - keep going to discover the highest peak, Pen y Fan.

7. Llanberis Path, Snowdon

The view of Snowdonia from the railway route up to the summit of Snowdon Credit: PA Images

The final Welsh walk is the longest and most gradual of the six main paths to the summit of Snowdon, Wales' highest mountain.

Another 5* scenery rating is well-deserved, with fantastic views of Cwm Brwynog, the village of Llanberis and over the Menai Strait towards Anglesey.

The path mainly follows the Snowdon Mountain Railway track, and goes by Hebron, Halfway and Clogwyn stations. Before the railway was opened in 1896, visitors employed guides to lead them to the summit along this path on mule-back.

There are several car parks in Llanberis.