Two people have been arrested after police discovered a cannabis factory in Cardiff containing 2,700 plants.

South Wales Police posted on Twitter to say they had cleared the plants from over two floors of a premises in the Adamsdown area of the city.

The discovery was made by the Roath neighbourhood policing team (NPT) after they received intelligence from the local community via Crimestoppers.

South Wales Police Cardiff initially tweeted about the find on 1 April, saying they were "disrupting organised crime".

In a follow-up tweet on 3 April, the force said: "Cannabis factory finally cleared. 2,700 plants over two floors. Discovered and dismantled by Roath NPT.

"Two people arrested, charged and remanded."

Inspector Gerallt Hughes of South Wales Police also tweeted: "So proud to have responsibility for two fantastic neighbourhood teams.

"This is again the result of community intelligence followed by positive action.

"Crime prevention and detection is a priority for both Roath NPT and Cathays NPT, and their dedication to this is phenomenal."