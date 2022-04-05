Earthquake in North Wales village confirmed on the Richter Scale

If you thought you felt the ground moving near Conwy yesterday, you’re not imagining things.

The British Geographical Society confirmed an earthquake reaching 1.0 on the Richter Scale trembled 2km west of Trefriw in Conwy yesterday morning at 6.43am.

Only last week another earthquake with a magnitude of 0.5 was recorded at Clodock in Herefordshire.

The last time Wales recorded an earthquake over 1.0 on the Richter Scale was in October 2021 in Snowdonia.

Locals nearby said they thought the tremor could be thunder, a sonic boom or a large vehicle passing by.

Others said the “big rumble sound” caused their dogs to wake up and sofas to shake.

Earthquakes of this size are relatively normal in the UK. The technical term for quakes this small is “micro earthquakes”, and rarely cause damage.

If an earthquake measures around 3.0 on the Richter Scale, the earthquake is categorised as a minor tremor and can be felt when sitting down.

Between 200-300 earthquakes happen each year in the UK, but because they’re so small people rarely realise.