A stepfather said he did not call emergency services after his stepson died because of "fear", "shock" and "panic".

John Cole, 40, also denied hitting the five-year-old boy so hard to the stomach that it tore his liver, Cardiff Crown Court heard today (April 5).

Logan Mwangi, also known as Logan Williamson, was found dead in the River Ogmore in Pandy Park, Bridgend, on the morning of July 31 2021.

He had suffered catastrophic injuries, likened to those found on victims of high-speed crashes or someone who had fallen from a height.

Logan's mother, Angharad Williamson, 30, his stepfather, John Cole, and a 14-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, are on trial accused of murder. All three deny the charge.

Prosecutor Caroline Rees QC began to cross-examine John Cole today.

Court artist sketch of John Cole giving evidence at Cardiff Crown Court Credit: Elizabeth Cook/PA

Referring to the events of July 29 2021, two days before Logan's body was found, Cole said he and Angharad Williamson had had an argument after she had physically shaken Logan.

Cole said Williamson shook Logan "by the biceps" and was shouting and swearing in Logan's face, after something had happened to her stereo and laptop. Cole says he told Williamson to let Logan go.

It was then put to Cole, as had been claimed by Williamson, that he and the unnamed youth had attacked Logan. Cole repeatedly denied punching Logan and denied that the youth had "swept him".

Ms Rees asked: “Did you, in fact, repeatedly punch Logan to the stomach the next day [...]?”

Cole said: “I didn’t punch Logan.”

Ms Rees said: “Do you know he had injuries to his abdomen consistent with knuckle punches?”

Cole said: “I wish I did know.”

Ms Rees said: “Do you know how it came to be his liver was lacerated?”

Cole said: “I wish I did know...

"I woke up to Logan being dead and it didn’t make sense.”

At this point, Angharad Williamson could be heard sobbing in the dock.

Ms Rees then turned to the evening of July 30 2021.

Cole told the court how Logan had refused food all day and had been put in pyjamas as they were "cooler clothes”. The defendant was then asked about an incident where Williamson is alleged to have picked Logan up by his clothing.

Ms Rees asked: “Did his feet leave the floor?”

Cole said: “No, I don’t believe they did. She told him to get back in his room. Basically, he wouldn’t get up off the floor, he was on his hands and knees and Angharad picked him up from the top.”

Ms Rees said: “It was enough force to rip his pyjama top?”

Cole said: “It snagged the collar, yes.”

Ms Rees said: “Did she throw him?”

Cole said: “Not at that point, no. It was earlier on when she threw him on the bed.”

Ms Rees said: “You were quite rough with him that day. It wasn’t a very good day for him.”

Cole said: “It was a rough day for all of us.”

Ms Rees said: “I’m not asking about you, I’m asking about Logan.”

The body of five-year-old Logan Mwangi was found in the River Ogmore in Pandy Park, Bridgend Credit: Ben Birchall/PA

The defendant was then asked about an incident, previously admitted by Cole, where he "clipped" Logan.

Ms Rees asked: “When did you clip him over the head?”

Cole said: “It was in the afternoon. I clipped him, I didn’t swing.”

Cole was asked to show the size of his hand to the jury.

Ms Rees said: “You hit Logan with that hand.”

Cole said: “I’m not proud of it.”

Ms Rees said: “Did you lose your temper and assault Logan?”

Cole said: “I clipped him, but no. I suppose that is an assault.”

Ms Rees said: “Hitting a five-year-old is an assault. Everyone was fed up of Logan that day?”

Cole said: “We both tried to put him in the corner, both tried to feed him, and both tried to wash him. We were working together.”

Ms Rees said: “Why did you shower him that night?”

Cole said: “He showered every night, it was routine.”

Ms Rees said: “You weren’t cleaning up blood, sick, or signs of an assault?”

Cole said: “No.”

Angharad Williamson, 30, and John Cole, 40, in the dock Credit: Elizabeth Cook/PA

The cross-examination then turned to the day Logan's body was discovered - July 31 2021. Cole said he was awoken at around 2am by a "hysterical" Williamson telling him she had heard Logan take his last breath. Cole said he then entered Logan's bedroom.

Ms Rees asked: “What did you see?”

Cole said: “Logan’s head was cocked back, his eyes were open and his knees were up to his chest. It wasn’t normal. I tried to do CPR on him.”

Ms Rees said: “What did you say to Angharad?”

Cole said: “I don’t remember, I was trying to do CPR and I was trying to save him.”

Ms Rees then pressed Cole on why he hadn't sought help from the emergency services.

Ms Rees asked: “Why, when you’ve been presented with a dead five-year-old child – a child who calls you "Dad" – did you not call the police?”

Cole said: “I panicked. I walked into Logan dead and I wasn’t thinking clearly.”

Ms Rees said: “Why didn’t you call an ambulance?”

Cole said: “Fear. It all happened so quickly. It was a shock.”

Ms Rees said: “You didn’t think to pick up the telephone and call medical help?”

Cole said: “I was doing CPR.”

Ms Rees said: “Did you know how he died? Was it obvious to you he had been assaulted?”

Cole said: “I wasn’t paying attention, I was doing CPR and trying to get him back. I was trying to save him.”

Ms Rees said: “Nobody got an ambulance, did they? Why not?”

Cole said: “My main instinct was to save him and I made some bad judgement calls. I wasn’t thinking clearly.”

The trial at Cardiff Crown Court continues.