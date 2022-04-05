Man taken to hospital after alleged ‘serious’ assault outside Swansea school  

A man has been taken to hospital after a “serious assault” outside a school and leisure centre in Swansea.

He has been taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff. South Wales Police has confirmed his injuries are not life threatening.

Police were called to Penyrheol Leisure Centre on Pontarddulais Road in Gorseinon just before 7.30am to reports of an assault.

Penyrheol Comprehensive School’s headteacher Damian Benney emailed parents of pupils this morning saying there was a “strong police presence” in the area, but confirmed the incident was unrelated to the school.

Several officers were stationed outside of the leisure centre with the area cordoned off with police tape.

A rapid response vehicle, emergency ambulance and Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service were sent to the scene by Welsh Ambulance Service.

Police have been stopping people entering the building

In an email sent to parents, Penyrheol Comprehensive School’s headteacher Damian Benney said: “The assault has nothing to do with any member of our school community and is totally unrelated to any previous events in the community.

“The police have reassured us that our pupils are perfectly safe and that being in school is the best place for them."

A spokesperson for South Wales Police said: "South Wales Police was called just before 7.30am this morning following reports of a man having been assaulted outside Penyrheol Leisure Centre on Pontardulais Road in Gorseinon.

"The man has been taken by ambulance to University Hospital of Wales. It is not believed that his injuries are life threatening.

"Enquiries are ongoing into the incident, which is not connected to Penyrheol Comprehensive or any of its students.

"Anyone who was in the vicinity of Penyrheol Leisure Centre between 7.15am and 7.45am that may have information that could assist our enquiries is asked to contact us by of the following means quoting reference 2200 11 13 71."