Police have released an image of a man they want to speak to in connection with a homophobic assault on a train between Cardiff and Newport.

On 21 November last year at around 11pm, a man was captured punching a passenger before verbally abusing and making homophobic remarks towards the victim.

Police said the incident began near Newport station when the man walked past a group of passengers and punched one of them in the face "out of the blue".

After the victim’s friends intervened, the man then made homophobic comments towards the victim and continued to verbally abuse them.

Police believe the man pictured in the CCTV image may have information which could help with their investigation.

This man could help with a police investigation

If you recognise him, or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 598 of 21/11/21.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.