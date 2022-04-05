A savvy school pupil is a future business star in the making after setting up her own enterprise selling eggs.

Eight-year-old Erin Willis rears 27 chickens at home and sells the eggs to parents and teachers at her primary school in Flintshire.

“It’s been amazing what she’s achieved”, Nannerch Primary School teacher Sonia John said.

The Year 3 pupil is generous with her earnings. Erin takes a third for herself, gives a third to Nannerch Primary and a third goes towards the chickens for their feed and care. So far, she has donated £200 to the school.

“When Erin built up a profit she donated some of it to our PTA (Parent Teacher Association) at school. At Christmas she provided us with a real Christmas tree - she’d gone out shopping, she had her own budget to spend… She bought lights and decorations for every child in the school”, Mrs John said.

“It was a very special Christmas tree this year donated by Erin’s eggs profit.”

The pupil has also been rearing chickens at school, with two chicks recently hatched.

Erin sells to other people in the community, and even has a deal with the local pub.

Her skills are not just limited to farming and business. Erin also keeps track of the books, logging all her payments and orders, sending handwritten invoices to customers who owe her money.

“Every week I order my six eggs and Erin sends me an invoice when I’m a little bit behind on the payments”, Mrs John said.

Erin’s free-range eggs retail at £1.50 for six. She keeps her portion of the earnings in jam jars.

“She’s doing brilliant with it”, her mother Hannah Willis said.

“It was just a little idea for her to earn some pocket money and I don't think any of us thought it would quite take off as it has”.

Erin said the idea for the business was the brainchild of her parents, inspired by her nickname “Egg”.

“We wanted her to earn something on it, but we also wanted her to understand that money has to go back into it [the business]”, Mrs Willis said.

“We also want her to understand to have a generous heart. So a third is split each way. She’s quite happy doing that and enjoys doing that, it’s a pleasure to watch.”