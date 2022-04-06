Eight people from Swansea have pleaded guilty to taking part in a riot in the Mayhill district, which saw cars set alight, bricks thrown through windows and residents trapped in their homes.

The disturbance broke out in May 2021 during a vigil for 19-year-old Ethan Powell, who had died the previous day.

South Wales Police, whose response to the riot was criticised in an independent report, identified and charged 27 people in connection with the disturbance. Proceedings are ongoing.

Local residents affected by the riot came together to clean up.

On Wednesday (April 6) at Swansea Crown Court, eight men entered a guilty plea to a single riot charge. They are:

40-year-old Dean Price of Waun Wen in Swansea

21-year-old Jahanzaib Malik of Brynhyfryd in Swansea

24-year-old William Smolden of Mayhill in Swansea

37-year-old Michael Parsons of Dyfatty in Swansea

20-year-old Ryan Owen of Portmead in Swansea

25-year-old Ryan Sarsfield of Mayhill in Swansea

27-year-old Tyrone Langan of Townhill in Swansea

44-year-old Paul Jones of Mayhill in Swansea

Proceedings were heard at Swansea Crown Court. Credit: PA Images

Meanwhile, 23-year-old Kian Hurley of Mayhill in Swansea, and 24-year-old Kye Dennis of Fforestfach in Swansea, both pleaded not guilty and will face a trial at Swansea Crown Court later this year.

The remaining defendants will appear before Judge Paul Thomas QC on Thursday and Friday to enter their pleas.

Three teenagers, who cannot be named due to legal reasons, were sentenced last week at Swansea Youth Court for their part in the riot after pleading guilty.