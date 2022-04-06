A pre-inquest hearing into the death of a woman who died at her home on Anglesey before it was set on fire will take place today (April 6).

Doreen Morris, 64, from Holyhead, was killed at her home in 1994.Her body was found badly burnt at her home on Mill Lane during the early hours of March 25 by firefighters, with a post-mortem later showing that she had died before the fire started.

Police believe the killing was a bungled burglary.An inquest at the time delivered a narrative verdict. Mrs Morris's daughter Audrey Fraser subsequently spent years battling to have her mum’s death recorded on the official death register as an “unlawful killing”, but to do that a new inquest would need to be opened.On August 30, 2021, the Senior Coroner for North West Wales granted Ms Fraser's request, on the basis that there has not been a proper fact-finding exercise into the question of how Mrs Morris died.

Ms Fraser has welcomed the re-opening of her mother's inquest. She said: "I am very pleased that HM Acting Senior Coroner Katie Sutherland has resumed the inquest touching on the death of my mother, Doreen Morris. I hope that this investigation will answer many of the questions that have remained unanswered for the last 28 years."A man was charged with Mrs Morris's murder in 1995, but was later cleared by a jury at Chester Crown Court in 1996. Another man was arrested in relation to her murder in March 2004, but there were no convictions.In 2010, a £100,000 reward was offered by North Wales Police for information leading to a conviction, but the appeal was unsuccessful. In April 2015, a BBC Crimewatch reconstruction of the widow’s death led to renewed calls for information.