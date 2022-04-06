A man has been found guilty of murdering a mum-of-four in her home whilst her children were "just yards away."Russell Norman James Marsh, of Chevrons Road in Shotton, Flintshire, had denied murdering his former wife Jade Ward at her home in Shotton on August 26, 2021.

But on Wednesday (April 6), a jury at Mold Crown Court found him guilty of murder after two hours of deliberations.Ms Ward, 27, was slashed, stabbed and strangled by Marsh in her own bed, before he buried her under a pile of clothes.

Ms Ward, 27, was described as a 'lovely, bubbly and popular girl' Credit: Family photo

Described as a "lovely, bubbly and popular girl", Mold Crown Court heard that Ms Ward had been in an "on-off" relationship with Marsh for around nine years, and the pair had separated on three occasions.

During one separation in summer 2019, not long after their wedding day, Mr Marsh was accused of bruising Ms Ward's wrists - but he denied having been violent with her.

The court was told the couple had split up in the summer of 2021, with Ms Ward telling close friends and family that this time the separation was "for good".

'A brutal and remarkably cruel attack'

Addressing Marsh after the guilty verdict, the judge said: "She lost her life at your hands in what was a brutal and remarkably cruel attack after ending a relationship. I shudder to think."Her young children were just yards away when you did what you did."I watched you throughout this trial and you haven't shown the slightest bit of remorse. There can only be one sentence for murder and that is of life imprisonment."He commended Ms Ward's friends and family for their "remarkable" restraint after listening to "falsehoods and slurs" aimed at Ms Ward and her family.

"It can't have been easy for them", said the judge.Members of Ms Ward's family leaned over the public gallery and thanked the jury as they left the court.

Marsh will be sentenced on April 12.