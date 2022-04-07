Boy, six, given just 5% chance of surviving brain cancer

The family of a six-year-old boy who has had two surgeries to remove a brain tumour have been told he has just a 5% chance of surviving.

Aaron Wharton, from Buckley in Flintshire, underwent a 10-hour surgery to remove a brain tumour just 48 hours after being diagnosed with it during the first UK lockdown.

It left him unable to speak, eat and swallow due to build-up of fluid on the brain, and the family endured multiple prolonged visits to hospital.

While treatment meant Aaron was able to start school in the summer of 2020, by June 2021 the tumour had returned, resulting in another 12-hour surgery.

Mum Nicola said her main objective is to "make Aaron as happy as can be".

Aaron first started showing symptoms just days after the UK entered its first coronavirus lockdown.

After periods of frequent vomiting, as well as difficulty with coordination, his parents took him to hospital where an MRI scan found a significant growth on the back of his head.

He was referred to Alder Hey Children's Hospital, Liverpool, for tests where it was discovered that, at just aged four, he was living with a grade three brain tumour.

His devastated mum, Nicola, recalled: "They confirmed that Aaron would need an operation. Within 48 hours of learning that he had a tumour, he was on the operating table.

"Due to Covid restrictions only one of us could be there with Aaron at any time.

"My husband and I were like ships in the night. It was very, very hard."

Aaron will undergo another cycle of chemotherapy treatment this year.

Following his relapse in 2021, Aaron will undergo another cycle of chemotherapy treatment this year, after which he will be monitored indefinitely in case the tumour returns.

Nicola accepts the uncertainty of her son's condition and said her objective is to "make Aaron as happy as can be".

In January, he was referred to Make-A-Wish UK, a charity that grants wishes to severely ill children.

Aaron had long wanted a cabin bed in his bedroom to help him "reach the stars" - and last month his wish came true.

Aaron was granted his wish for a cabin bed in the stars by Make-A-Wish UK.

Nicola said this lifted Aaron's spirits: "His face when he saw his new bed was amazing. I don't think he could really believe it.

"He spends so much time in uncomfortable hospital beds, so now he's got something to look forward to when he comes home - a big bed up in the stars that's just for him.

"It's going to give him the willpower to get through treatment and come home to his lovely bed."

Jason Suckley, chief executive at Make-A-Wish UK, said: "When a child like Aaron is diagnosed with a critical condition, the joy of childhood is brought to an abrupt end with treatment plans, appointments and worry taking over.

"The power of a wish - in this case, a new cabin bed to reach for the stars - revives a childhood stolen by critical illness, giving Aaron a safe haven in between gruelling treatment."

The charity is asking for donations in the hope of raising £97,500 to grant the wishes of 39 children waiting in Wales.

Read more: