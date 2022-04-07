Jack Lis: Two appear in court over fatal dog attack in Caerphilly

Words by ITV Wales correspondent Hannah Thomas

Two people have appeared before Newport Magistrates' Court on charges relating to a fatal dog attack in Caerphilly.

Brandon Hayden, 19, and Amy Salter, 28, did not enter pleas and their cases were referred to Newport Crown Court.

Ten-year-old Jack Lis was killed by a large dog at a property in the Penyrheol area of Caerphilly on 8 November last year.

Brandon Hayden is charged with being the owner of the dog which killed Jack, and allegedly injured two other people outside the local shop in Penyrheol in the days leading up to the fatal attack.

Amy Salter is charged with being in charge of that dog, which was dangerously out of control at her house.

Both defendants spoke to confirm their names, addresses and dates of birth.

They did not enter pleas and will remain on bail until their next appearance at Newport Crown Court on 5 May 2022.

In a statement issued the day after he was killed, Jack's family said: "Our boy made us the proudest parents and family on the planet. He was the sweetest of boys."

A funeral held for Jack at St Martin's Church in Caerphilly was attended by hundreds of people wearing red and carrying red balloons in his memory.