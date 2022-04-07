A Wrexham man has admitted to killing his grandmother, just over a year on from her death.

Kyle Ellis, 25, accepted unlawfully killing 69-year-old Susan Anne Hannaby, whose body was discovered in the kitchen after a house fire at her home in Ruabon on 11 February 2021.

At an inquest opening, Home Office pathologist Dr Brian Rodgers gave a provisional cause of death as blunt force head and chest injuries, neck compression and multiple stab wounds.

Mold Crown Court heard that Ellis has paranoid schizophrenia and was "profoundly mentally unwell" at the time of the killing.

Susan Anne Hannaby's body was discovered in the kitchen after a house fire at her home. Credit: Daily Post Wales

Today, for the first time, Ellis formally accepted an alternative charge of manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility. He denied the charge of murder, and this was accepted.

Prosecuting counsel Mr Michael Jones QC told Judge Rhys Rowlands how there have been "extensive" psychiatric reviews conducted on the defendant since his arrest in February 2021.

Ellis remains on remand at Ty Llywelyn in Conwy until his sentencing on May 19.