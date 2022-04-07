Welsh sporting stars George and Becky North have become the first married couple to receive honorary degrees from Swansea University in a "landmark" occasion.

Welsh rugby international George and double Olympic cycling medallist Becky were recognised for their achievements in their respective sports and for raising the profile of Welsh sports on the international stage.

The university said it was "delighted" to jointly celebrate the couple's achievements, describing it as a "real landmark".

George was just 18 when he first represented Wales in their match against South Africa in 2010. He scored two tries and became the youngest Welsh player ever to score a try on his debut.

His 102 Welsh caps saw him taking part in every Six Nations campaign from 2011 to 2021, as well as three Rugby World Cup tournaments, scoring 43 tries for his country.

He was also a member of the British & Irish Lions tours in 2013 and 2017.

Currently playing for Ospreys, winger George was the youngest player to win 100 caps for Wales and holds the record for the most tries in international rugby for an active player.

George and Becky North married in 2019. Credit: Matthew Horwood

Becky was also 18 when she claimed two golds and a silver at both the European Track Championships and the UCI Junior Track Cycling World Championships, where she set a new world record for the flying 200 metres.

Representing Wales at the 2010 Commonwealth Games, she won a bronze medal in the 500m TT track race and a silver in the sprint track race.

In 2013, Becky claimed her first world gold medal at the 2013 UCI Championships and went on to win silver medals in both the keirin and the sprint at the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics. She retired in 2017.

The couple were teenage sports stars and have gone on to reach the very top. Credit: Matthew Horwood

Welsh-speaker George, who was brought up on Ynys Môn, said: "It is a real honour to be presented with this award from Swansea University, especially as it is a Welsh University with such strong connections to rugby, and the Ospreys in particular."

Becky, from Abergavenny, added: “I am really honoured to be recognised by Swansea University in this way.

"It means a lot to receive an honorary degree from Swansea, as not only is it a Welsh University but one with such a strong sporting tradition.

"It has been really special to share today with my husband, and we would both like to thank the University for this opportunity.”

Since marrying in 2019, the pair have become parents to two boys and also own bakeries in Pontcanna and Penarth.

Swansea University vice chancellor Professor Paul Boyle said: “I would like to thank George and Becky for joining the Swansea family and becoming the first married couple we have honoured in this way.”