A new Cardiff railway station that is expected to welcome more than 800,000 passengers a year has been approved.

Cardiff Parkway is set to be built in 2024 as part of a wider development south of St Mellons Business Park, east of Cardiff city centre.

Cardiff Hendre Lakes is a proposed new business district and sustainable transport hub and aims to attract high quality businesses and investment.

The development could support around 6,000 jobs.

The station would be situated seven minutes from Cardiff Central and Newport railway stations, and promises to drastically cut journey times to both cities, as well as improve connectivity to other areas of the country and the wider UK.

Cardiff Parkway promises to offer eight trains an hour to Cardiff and Newport. Credit: Cardiff Hendre Lakes

Following a committee meeting on Wednesday, chairman of Cardiff Parkway Developments Nigel Roberts said: "We are delighted to have gained a positive outcome at planning committee today for this transformational project.

"Our proposals are for a sustainable, well-connected business district with public transport and active travel at its heart.

"The project will bring investment to an area of Cardiff that needs it, create new employment opportunities, and better connect people in this region of south east Wales.

"We are aiming to deliver convenient and quick services, with a high-quality customer experience, particularly for public transport and active travel, to encourage sustainable transport to become the obvious choice. We are looking forward to progressing the scheme."

Key features of the Cardiff Hendre Lakes proposals include creating a new, accessible park to connect St Mellons with the development. Credit: Cardiff Hendre Lakes

The station is expected to offer eight trains an hour to Cardiff and Newport and form part of the South Wales Metro.

It will also have four intercity length platforms serving local routes and direst mainline journeys to other parts of the UK, including London, north Wales, Manchester, Bristol and south west England.

The development proposals are part of Cardiff Council's Local Development Plan, which will shape Cardiff for the next 15 years.