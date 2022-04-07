A 17-year-old boy and two 16-year-old boys have pleaded guilty to taking part in a riot in the Mayhill area of Swansea, which saw cars set alight, bricks thrown through windows and residents trapped in their homes.

A fourth teenager will appear in court later this month. All four can not be named for legal reasons.

The disturbance broke out in May 2021 during a vigil for 19-year-old Ethan Powell, who had died the previous day.

South Wales Police, whose response to the riot was criticised in an independent report, identified and charged 27 people in connection with the disturbance.

Yesterday (Wednesday) at Swansea Crown Court, eight men entered a guilty plea to a single riot charge. They are:

40 year-old Dean Price of Waun Wen in Swansea

21 year-old Jahanzaib Malik of Brynhyfryd in Swansea

24 year-old William Smolden of Mayhill in Swansea

37 year-old Michael Parsons of Dyfatty in Swansea

20 year-old Ryan Owen of Portmead in Swansea

25 year-old Ryan Sarsfield of Mayhill in Swansea

27 year-old Tyrone Langan of Townhill in Swansea

44 year-old Paul Jones of Mayhill in Swansea

Kian Hurley, 23, of Mayhill in Swansea, and 24 year-old Kye Dennis, of Fforestfach in Swansea, both pleaded not guilty and will face a trial at Swansea Crown Court later this year.

The remaining defendants will appear before Judge Paul Thomas QC on Friday to enter their pleas.

Three teenagers, who cannot be named due to legal reasons, were sentenced last week at Swansea Youth Court for their part in the riot after pleading guilty.