Latest figures show Wales is continuing to experience record levels of Covid-19 infection.

It is estimated 1 in 13 people in Wales tested positive in the week to April 2, according to The Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Most of the UK remains near or at record levels, with an estimated 4.88 million people having had the virus in the past week.

The ONS has further advised that it is too soon to confirm if the infection has peaked in England and Scotland, but they will continue to “monitor the data closely”.

1 in 13 People were likely to test positive for Covid-19 in England the week to April 2.

396,800 People were estimated to have had the virus last week in Scotland.

In Northern Ireland, the infection rate was one in 16 people infected - down from 1 in 15.

Sarah Crofts, head of analytical outputs for the ONS Covid survey, said: "While infections remain high, there are early signs in our latest data that they may no longer be increasing in some parts of the UK.

"Across English regions, there is a mixed picture in trends, and we have seen a welcome decrease in Scotland."

However, rates in Wales continue to rise and the trend in Northern Ireland is uncertain.

According to the ONS, the percentage of people testing positive in England has increased among those from school year 12 to age 34, and for people aged 70 and over. Infection levels have fallen for children from age two to school year six and adults aged between 35 to 49.