Video shows shocking moment bin lorry crashes and drives off

A driver has been left "livid" after a bin lorry smashed into his parked car and drove off in Wrexham.

Shocking footage caught on a doorbell camera shows the moment the bin lorry reversed into his Citroen Ds3 in Gresford, before driving off and not informing anyone of the incident.

The video shows a bin man walking towards the recycling bins before holding his hand over his face in shock after seeing the lorry knock the car roughly two metres from its parked position.

The footage has been shared online and viewed thousands of times, with many calling out the bin men for driving away from the scene without informing the owner of the car.

Wrexham Council has since apologised for the incident after the car's owner approached it.

Jordan Edwards said he worries what would have happened had the crash not been caught on camera.

"Discovering the car had been involved in a crash this way left me angry and frustrated," he said.

"The car is insured so that's no major issue, but what got me more was the fact that there really was no attempt for the driver of the wagon to find the owner.

"The footage captured the wagon reversing into the car, and then driving off - at no point was there a time where he got out of his car and knocked any doors in the street.

"Thankfully, the incident was caught on camera. The audacity to act like it didn't happen left me livid, and worried how, if it wasn't captured on camera, I would have to fork out a bill and claim off my own insurance for a crash that I've not been involved in."

He said the council has contacted him several times to say "they will make right what was done wrong" but he is yet to find out whether his car can be repaired.

"It makes me wonder how many other people may have had their cars damaged, and nothing done about it because they weren't fortunate enough to capture it on CCTV," he said.

Wrexham Council said the owner of the vehicle could not be found and the incident was reported to 101.

A spokesperson added: "We have now been in touch with the owner and passed on our apologies and insurance details so the matter can be progressed."