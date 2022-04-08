Play Brightcove video

"You should never have to bury your children" - Joseph Wheaton speaks to ITV Wales.

The family of two siblings killed in a motorway crash caused by a drunk driver say they are “devastated” and “angry” after he was sentenced to just nine years in prison.

Jayden-Lee Lucas, three, and his sister Gracie-Ann Wheaton, four, died after a collision on the M4 near Newport.

Judge Daniel Williams acknowledged that many will feel the sentence he passed on Martin Newman, 41, from Croeserw, at Cardiff Crown Court today (April 8) is “inadequate”.

Newman admitted causing the deaths of the children by dangerous driving. He further admitted seriously injuring their mother, Rhiannon Lucas, being twice over the drink-driving limit and having traces of cocaine in his system after partying the night before.

Speaking to ITV Wales, the siblings' father Joseph Wheaton said: "It makes me feel angry - he didn’t just kill one child, he killed two children. He killed our family’s hearts, our family is ripped apart and I reckon he should have life for life."

Martin Newman Credit: Gwent Police

He continued: "Deep down it’s ripped me apart, knowing the fact that I'm not going to speak to my kids ever again, knowing the fact I didn’t say my last goodbyes, you should never have to bury your children."

Newman had been travelling home from Leicester on the M4 in his white Ford Transit van when he veered into the hard shoulder at around 1.45pm on February 5 and hit the family’s stationary red Ford Fiesta.

They had pulled over to allow Gracie-Ann to go to the toilet after she had complained of a bad stomach.

The court heard Newman crashed into the rear of the car, where the children were sat, at 57mph, causing them “catastrophic brain injuries”.

Play Brightcove video

Joseph Wheaton tells ITV Wales the family have been "ripped apart".

He had been seen to be driving erratically prior to the collision, and was witnessed by other motorists talking on his phone.

Judge Daniel Williams said Newman’s offending was the “most serious level of dangerous driving” but said he was unable to impose a higher sentence than the law allowed.

“Parliament set the maximum sentence at 14 years’ imprisonment,” he said.

“Many will think such a maximum sentence inadequate to reflect what you’ve done. Many might call for the maximum sentence to be re-examined. That’s not a matter for the court, but for Parliament.”

Judge Williams said he was bound by the law to reduce Newman’s sentence by a third because he had entered a guilty plea at the first available opportunity.

Also due to the guidelines, he could not impose separate sentences for each charge of death by dangerous driving, and could only impose concurrent sentences for the further charges of driving while under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

Newman was sentenced to nine years and four months in prison - he will only be expected to serve half the term in custody. He was also banned from driving for 14 years and eight months.

The children's grandfather, Jason Lucas, told ITV Wales: "With the sentence he’ve had, in four and a half years he can see his kids, we’ve lost our grandkids and kids, we’ll never have that back and for the rest of our lives we’ve got to live with that."

In a statement released by the family after the hearing, they said: “Martin Newman devastated our family by taking our two beautiful children, Gracie-Ann and Jayden-Lee.

“Our family home now feels like an empty shell without them and the love and happiness they brought us cannot ever be replaced. Our lives have been destroyed.

“He chose to drive his vehicle under the influence of drink and drugs and these actions displayed a total disregard for anyone’s safety and we have paid the ultimate price for his unlawful and unsociable acts.”

Jayden-Lee Lucas and Gracie-Ann Wheaton were killed in the crash Credit: family handout/PA

They went on to thank those who had tried to save the lives of the children, those who investigated Newman, and their community of Tredegar and South Wales for the support they had been shown.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “This is a tragic case that has resulted in the needless loss of two young lives.

“Newman’s reckless actions highlight the real dangers of irresponsible driving, which can have such a devastating impact on other innocent road users.

“He was left with no option but to plead guilty owing to the overwhelming amount of evidence gathered by our investigation team.

“Our thoughts remain with the family at this time.”