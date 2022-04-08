Llandeilo named best place to live in Wales by UK guide

Llandeilo, Carmarthenshire has been named the best place to live in Wales.

It tops the list of six locations in Wales chosen by The Sunday Times to represent the best of the UK.

The guide describes Llandeilo as a "colourful and characterful corner of west Wales which is remote but still luxurious".

The Sunday Times’s judges look to celebrate improving towns, villages or city centres, homes and locations with community spirit. Credit: Visit Wales

The town was selected to win based on its thriving high street, its travel connections - being on the heart of the Wales line, its fast broadband and leading schools.

From freshly made Welsh cakes to local arts and crafts, the independent shops and cafés in Llandeilo's tiny centre are 'full of the good things in life'.

£251,000 Average house price in Llandeilo

The Sunday Times Best Places to Live 2022: Wales

Winner: Llandeilo, Carmarthenshire

Conwy, Gwynedd

Penarth, Vale of Glamorgan

Ruthin, Denbighshire

St Dogmaels, Pembrokeshire

Usk, Monmouthshire

Previous Welsh winners include: Usk, Monmouthshire (2021 winner), Narberth, Pembrokeshire (2020 winner), Crickhowell, Powys (2019 winner), Mumbles, Swansea (2018 winner).

Judges include Helen Davies The Sunday Times property editor, key judge and writer Tim Palmer and a panel of contributors and writers with local expertise.

Helen Davies said, “The Sunday Times Best Places to Live list is necessarily subjective. Leave it just to statistics and you will never capture the spirit of a place. For that, you need to visit to take into account that ‘you have to be here’ feeling.

"Is the pub dog-friendly, for example? Can you live car-free? What are the schools and houses like? Is it multicultural and multigenerational, and can it offer a good way of life to lots of different sorts of people?

“Ten years ago, when we launched the inaugural list, London’s gravitational pull was strong, the WFH revolution had not yet reached our doorstep and high streets were stacked with chains. How times have changed — and how welcome that change is.

“This year we have discovered new best places to live, from resurgent city centres in the North, rejuvenated suburbs across the country, hidden villages in the Southwest, and a commutable Scottish island.

“We hope there is something to suit everyone.”