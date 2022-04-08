A man has been jailed for nine years and four months after killing two young siblings and seriously injuring their mother in a crash on the M4.

A four-year-old girl and her three-year-old brother died when the car they were travelling in - which was stopped on the hard shoulder at junction 29 near Newport - was struck by a Ford Transit van.

Gracie-Ann Wheaton died the day after the crash, while Jayden-Lee Lucas died five days later.

They were being driven home from a birthday party.

Martin Newman, of Croeserw, Neath Port Talbot, pleaded guilty to two counts of causing death by dangerous driving at Cardiff Crown Court. He also admitted causing serious injury to the siblings' mother, Rhiannon Lucas.

The 41-year-old will serve half of his sentence in custody.

Hundreds gathered to attend the siblings' funeral.

The siblings' cousin, Jamie Lucas, 19, from Abergavenny, previously described Jayden-Lee as a "wonderful, creative and kind soul" who "turned the grey skies blue".

He said Gracie-Ann had "a bright future ahead of her" and was "very smart, creative and fantastic to be around".

Last month a funeral was held for both siblings, which saw doves released into the air and a Frozen and Spiderman theme to reflect their interests.