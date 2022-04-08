Play Brightcove video

Video report by ITV Wales' Mike Griffiths

They say time is your most precious gift, and along with some green fingers and a lawn mower, that's exactly what one gardener in Swansea is giving to those most in need.

Ash Haynes works full time as a commercial cleaner, but still finds time to do work for people who may be struggling to pay for services.

"On certain days on certain weeks I do have the time," he said.

"So instead of sitting out in the garden enjoying the sun, I'm more than happy to come to different places in the community, different people and organisations to do as much as I can.

"You do something for somebody else and it just makes you feel good."

Ash hopes his example will encourage others in the area to do something similar

Ash is currently working on clearing a patio space for Gendros Baptist Church.

Eunjig Yang, associate pastor at the church, said: "When Ash offered this job, that was brilliant, because we are struggling to maintain our church building. There are not many young people.

"We know that there are people struggling with the pandemic, so we want to help and support them through gathering, having a a tea or coffee, and enjoying each other's company and being together."

Asked what the response has been to his offer of free labour, Ash said: "I know there are people out there that need help, but I wasn't envisioning the number of people who'd ask for help.

"I'm hoping things like this might encourage other businesses in the area to spare an hour or two. A little goes a long way, I think."

Read more on the Cost of Living: