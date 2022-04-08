Police say a man in his 20s has died following a collision involving an off-road motorcycle.

Emergency services were called to the scene outside the The Boatyard Inn on Garth Road, Bangor shortly before 11am on Friday (April 8).

The motorcyclist, described as a local man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

North Wales Police is now appealing for any witnesses or those with further information to get in touch.

'Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time'

Sergeant Emlyn Hughes said: “Our investigation is now underway to establish the full circumstances of the collision in which a man has sadly lost his life. Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time.

“We are appealing to anyone with any information in relation to the collision, or who saw off-road motorcycles being ridden in the Beach Road/Garth Road area this morning prior to the collision to make contact with us.”

Anybody who witnessed the collision, has relevant dashcam footage or has any information which could help the investigation is asked to contact officers at the Roads Policing Unit via the website or by calling 101, quoting incident number B048463.