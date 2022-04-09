Family pay tribute to 21-year-old man killed in off-road motorcycle crash

Tributes have been paid to a man who died during a collision involving an off-road motorcycle in North Wales.

Jordan Lee Freeman was described as a local man to the Bangor area.

The 21-year-old motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene after emergency services were called to the The Boatyard Inn on Garth Road shortly before 11am on Friday 8 April.

His family said: "We are absolutely devastated by the sudden, tragic loss of our Jordan.

"He was a fun-loving, kind-hearted, happy go lucky character who adored his family. He loved bikes, motorbikes and fast cars and enjoyed spending time in the garage, pottering about with different cars. He was a little loveable rogue!

"He was a loving son, grandson, brother and friend who will be sorely missed by us all.

"Our hearts are broken and we would request some privacy at this difficult time as we come to terms with our devastating loss", the family added.

Officers are still appealing for witnesses with information to come forward.

Sergeant Emlyn Hughes of the Roads Policing Unit explained: "I would like to thank everyone who has contacted us so far following our appeal yesterday.

"However, I continue to urge anyone who may have information in relation to the collision, or who saw off-road motorcycles being ridden in the Beach Road/Garth Road area yesterday morning to make contact with us."

Anybody with information is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit via the website or by calling 101, quoting reference number 22000241111.