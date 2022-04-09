Former football manager Neil Warnock has announced his retirement from management.

The 73-year-old has managed multiple clubs, including Cardiff City, during a career spanning 41 years.

Warnock helped the club reach the Premier League in 2018 after a 0-0 draw against Reading, becoming the first manager to win eight promotions in the professional leagues.

Working with 16 different clubs throughout the years, Warnock has managed more than 1,600 games.

Talking on Sky Sports, Warnock explained: "I decided to have a bit of rest; do a bit of shopping, take the dogs walking, be on my bike - on my electric bike by the way."

When asked if he'd return to management in the future, he said: "No, no. I've got one or two interesting things coming up and I'm looking forward to doing a few evening things in and around the country.

"I'm going to do two - one in Cardiff and one in Sheffield in September. I think they're the friendly places."

Warnock stepped down as Cardiff manager in November 2019 after three years managing the club. Credit: PA

Back in October 2016, Warnock was appointed first team manager for Cardiff City helping them finish 12th in the Championship in his first season.

Following the tragic death of Emiliano Sala in January 2019, he admitted he considered retirement then, calling it his "worst week in football".

Later that year in November 2019, Warnock stepped down as Cardiff manager after three years after the club was relegated back to the Championship at the end of the season.

"I just thought it was the right time, really, coming towards the end of the season, there's not really a job you're going to get before then," he told Sky Sports.

"I've had a good run really. I'm enjoying things I've not done for years, I'm having a lot of time with the family, my dogs and I've taken up cycling too", Warnock added.

"I'm not saying the enthusiasm's gone, I've not lost that, but when I see some of my friends who are struggling health wise, there comes a time where you have to let your family enjoy a little bit more of your time, in particular my wife Sharon.

"It's hard to replicate the final whistle when you've won a game, there's nothing quite like that in normal life, and you have to realise you're not going to get that buzz again in that situation. But I'm doing a couple of evenings in the theatre, and I imagine I'll still be nervous before them!"

When asked if he has one piece of advice to a young Neil Warnock, he said: "If you're going to be a manager long-term, you've got to decide what you want to do and be strong, believe in yourself. My one bit of advice would be to have a good chairman, it doesn't half help.

"Simon Jordan was mine at Crystal Palace, I had a few bad times and he was brilliant with me. Mehmet Dalman at Cardiff too was brilliant."