RNLI lifeguards will be returning to their posts this weekend to offer safety advice and assistance on four of Wales' most popular beaches ahead of the Easter holidays.

From Saturday morning (9 April), the charity's lifeguards will be back at Swansea’s Langland Bay, Caswell and Three Cliffs Bay, as well as Whitesands in Pembrokeshire.

Daily patrols will take place between the hours of 10am to 6pm.

Last summer, almost 7,000 people were assisted and almost 2,000 required help from the lifesaving team across 34 of Wales' busiest beaches, as many opted for the seaside after lockdown.

More than 20 million people in total visited a lifeguarded beach across the UK in 2021 - the highest number since the RNLI introduced lifeguard patrols in 2001.

With this Easter being the first bank holiday with no restrictions in place since Covid, combined with the good weather, it's expected to be a busy one.

In order to prepare, the team have been training over the past few weeks. As part of their role lifeguards will be carrying out water rescues, administering casualty care, delivering water safety information and helping to reunite missing children with their families.

As the Easter break goes on, RNLI lifeguards will also return to another five Welsh beaches including Whitmore Bay (Barry), Coney/Sandy Bay, Trecco Bay, Aberafon and Tenby South beach on Friday 15 April.

This number will gradually increase through the season until the peak school summer holidays when 34 beaches are patrolled across Wales.

RNLI advice for beach goers:

Visit a lifeguarded beach and swim between the red and yellow flags.

Check the weather forecast, tide times and read local hazard signage to understand local risks.

Keep a close eye on your family – on the beach and in the water – don’t allow your family to swim alone.

If you fall into the water unexpectedly, FLOAT TO LIVE. Fight your instinct to thrash around, lean back, extend your arms and legs, and Float.

In an emergency dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

Joanna Price, RNLI Regional Lifeguard Lead, said: "Last year’s figures show the importance of our lifeguards and what they do for the public, we are expecting coastal areas to be just as busy in the summer season ahead.

"Pre-season preparations have gone well and our lifeguards are looking forward to getting back on the beaches and doing what they do best."

However, the RNLI urges everyone to take responsibility for themselves and their family as the "lifeguards can't be everywhere".

112 Lives were saved by lifeguards in 2021

40, 762 People were aided by the RNLI last year

When it comes to water safety, Chris Cousens, RNLI Regional Water Safety Lead warned: "Heading to coastal waters is a great way to have fun and stay active, especially during the summer months. But, weather conditions can change quickly and, if you’re not careful, you can easily get caught out.

"It is important that anyone visiting the coast understands the hazards of the environment.

"It can be an unpredictable environment, particularly during early summer when the risk of cold water shock significantly increases, as air temperatures warm but water temperatures remain dangerously cold. We’d remind anyone entering the water to take extra care and avoid unnecessary risks as early season conditions are more challenging."

As a way of preparation, the RNLI suggested: "For activities like paddleboarding, we’d recommend you wear a wetsuit, as it will keep you warm in an emergency. Wearing an appropriate buoyancy aid or lifejacket is also vital, and carry a means of calling for help, such as a mobile phone in a waterproof pouch."