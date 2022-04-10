The family of a man who went missing from his Swansea home more than a week ago say he has disappeared with "no trace".

David Stewart, 58, previously known as David Garwood, was last seen on Friday, April 1.He told his son Gareth that he was having problems sleeping and was looking to go to the shop.

David’s niece Carla Saunders, 44, said his disappearance from his West Cross home was completely out of character.She said: “David was living with his son and he saw him last at 5.30pm on April 1. He left and went to his girlfriend’s for the night.

"[David] later said he was having difficulty trying to sleep and his son suggested he should have hot chocolates and biscuits. David wouldn’t say if he was definitely going to the shop. He rang him back and he couldn’t get hold of him.”

David told his son he was having trouble sleeping. Credit: Family photo

She added: “Gareth and his girlfriend went back home and he was nowhere to be seen. His phone was still there but his jacket, keys were with him. The dog was loose in the house and it was unusual. They rang the police as David suffers with mental health problems and has done since he was a teenager.“The police broke into his car and searched the vehicle and checked he was not in the boot. They did a 300 metre search of alleyways and sheds and helicopters went out and the coastguards went out.“Every day the police have been doing their searches and bringing in sniffer dogs. There’s been no trace of him. It just beggars belief that someone can disappear and there is no single CCTV footage. It’s really not like him. There is no way he would go far. We are worried someone has done something to him.”David is type 2 diabetic, and his family are concerned he may not have access to his medication.

Carla said there was no prior indication that her uncle would disappear.

“David had been out to price up a carpet for the living room and had set up his medication for the morning,” she added.A statement from South Wales Police, issued on April 4, read: "David Stewart, aged 58, was reported missing from his home in West Cross, Swansea, and was last seen on Friday 1st April.

"He is described as white, around 5ft 11" of slim build with short thin strawberry blonde hair and has stubble and freckles.He wears glasses and is possibly wearing a blue coat with red lining on the zip.

"Officers are extremely concerned for David and are asking anyone who has seen him or who has any information on where he may be to get in touch."

Anyone who may have any information to help police in their search is asked to contact South Wales Police quoting 2200107766.