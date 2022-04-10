Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have promised a former Wrexham AFC player with dementia that he will watch the FA Trophy final in Wembley.

Described as a "Wrexham legend", Gareth Davies made a total of 490 appearances for Wrexham AFC in a career spanning 16 years.

As well as becoming captain for the team, the central defender even went on to play for Wales three times.

Now 72-years-old, Gareth's health has since declined and he has become wheelchair dependent. He now resides in a Wrexham care home where he continues his battle with dementia.

But Gareth's daughter, Kate Braisdell, says "his face still lights up" when he hears about the club.

Playing central defender, Gareth was also captain of the Wrexham team. Credit: Kate Braisdell

Responding to the #GetGarethToWembley campaign on Twitter, Ryan Reynolds posted: "Rob and I will make sure Gareth makes it to Wembley in comfort. He showed up for Wrexham AFC and we’ll show up for him."

The Hollywood star followed it up with the hashtag #GarethIsGoingToWembley.

The tweet has since blown up on social media with many people showing their support.

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney took over Wrexham AFC in February 2021. Credit: PA

One user said: "Well done, admirable decision, Gareth is a hero to generations of Wrexham fans, and treating him with respect is a statement that you really understand the family you've become part of and the values we hold dear."

Another posted: "You have no idea what this means to us as a family that people like you and Rob also recognise what an amazing man he is!! We thank you and the fans from the bottom of our hearts! His battle with dementia is hard, but he always remembers the good old days!"

"Gareth was a great player and captain who I saw play many times. It would be lovely to see him at Wembley", one fan reminisced.

This will be Wrexham's third appearance in the FA Trophy final. The club will go on to face Bromley at Wembley on 22 May.