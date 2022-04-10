Play Brightcove video

Video report by ITV Wales Journalist Ian Lang

Run Wales have kickstarted their April campaign by encouraging people across the country to discover the benefits and joys of running.

Run With Us, which takes place for the whole of April, is open to anyone interested in getting more active, improving their health and wanting to get involved.

The campaign across Wales is open to who are new to fitness, those who have't run in a while, as well as those who are more experienced.

All you need to do is get your trainer on and give it a go. Whether it be a light jog in your park or joining a local group.

Credit: Run Wales

One Run Wales group, the Môn Milers, felt the benefits of exercise early this morning (Sunday 10 April) during their 10k on Anglesey.

Josie Rhisiart who runs the social run on Sunday's explained: "Running is so brilliant not only for your physical health, but also your mental health as well.

"And that's where social running comes into it, because it's more about the time spent with other people and just enjoying things together than it is the actual physical side of the running - that's kind of a byproduct."

Credit: Run Wales

"You don't have to race, you don't have to have all the kit, you don't have to want to go fast - we have plenty of runners who can go fast - but they choose to run with others and just enjoy it", Josie added.

One of the regular runners to the group: "I have quite a busy, intensive job and my health and wellbeing is really important and it keeps me going. By joining the club, I'v done half marathons, marathons and an ultra. Whereas prior to joining the club, the most distance I'd ever done was 10k."

According to one survey, the number of people running did increase during the pandemic with around 19% of the population in Wales going on a regular run.

Credit: Run Wales

Welsh Athletics have also shown their support for the campaign with CEO James Williams stating: "This month, we’d love to see people across the country Run With Us and discover the joys of running.

"Whether it’s exploring your local area in a whole new way, feeling healthier physically and mentally, or making new friends, there are so many benefits to be had when running that anyone can experience."