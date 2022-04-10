Wales' Latin American community celebrate their heritage through photography

Members of the Latin American community in Wales have come together to celebrate their heritage and explore how their identity has evolved over time.

Through the power of photography, Spanish-speakers in Swansea participated in a workshop which explored the relationship between migration and identity over time.

A range of individuals took part and attended, including students, refugees, asylum seekers, as well as those who moved to Wales to be with family.

"Our differences are fewer than what can bring us together."

Through visually captivating and intellectually stimulating images, the evening was an opportunity to explore changes throughout the pandemic whilst also looking ahead to the future.

The project was coproduced by the Iberian and Latin American Association in Wales, Swansea Asylum Seekers Support and the Open University’s Covid Chronicles.

Dr Rodríguez-Martínez came to the UK as a student and eventually settled in Wales with her husband. Credit: Noemy Calderon

Dr Patricia Rodríguez-Martínez, who helped run the project, highlighted the wide range in nationalities which got involved: "People from Mexico, El Salvador, Honduras, Colombia, Venezuela, Chile, Argentina - all different backgrounds, different routes, different pathways.

"Some came to Wales as students, to work, to marry, as asylum seekers and refugees. And others came who had been to Latin America themselves, either to study or work, and now they have a link with us."

Reflecting on the project, Dr Rodríguez-Martínez emphasised how deeply you can express yourself through photography, particularly through your feelings.

As well as a chance to reflect on how the Latin American community has evolved in Wales, the project hopes to break down stereotypes towards the community.

As well as exploring the past, the project looks ahead to the future of the Latin American community in Wales. Credit: Noemy Calderon

"Our aim is to maintain our heritage, to enhance it and to share it with people in Wales. There are a lot of stereotypes and they are due to people not knowing real people from real countries", Dr Rodríguez-Martínez explained.

Speaking from her own experience, Dr Rodríguez-Martínez came to the UK as a student and eventually settled in Wales with her husband.

"At the beginning there were a lot of jokes like 'Oh Colombia, where there are drugs' and things like that, but that has stopped in my case. There is sometimes Xenophobia and racism, but I think it's because of a lack of education and knowledge.

"Our differences are fewer than what can bring us together."

The exhibition will also be available digitally for more people to engage with. Credit: Noemy Calderon

Dr Rodríguez-Martínez moved to Wales in 2000 and said "it has changed quite a lot" in that time: "You see people from all sorts of different backgrounds and hear all sorts of languages in Swansea.

"I think people are getting used to having more migrants."

When asked about the benefits Wales offers, she said: "People from Wales in particular are very friendly, welcoming and open. They have a very good heart and are generous people as well.

"Those traits I think make people feel at home and many of us have made Wales our home."

The exhibition will also be available digitally to view soon.