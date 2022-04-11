A man has been charged with attempted murder following an incident in Carmarthenshire over the weekend.

46-year-old Andrew Howell will appear at Llanelli Magistrates Court on Monday (April 11), following an incident on Station Road, Upper Brynamman during the early hours of Saturday morning.

A 26-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries, not believed to be life threatening.

Two other men who were arrested on suspicion of affray have been released on conditional bail pending further police enquiries.

Dyfed Powys Police are continuing to investigate the incident and are calling on the public for information that could help with their inquiry.

Anyone with information that could help officers is asked to report it online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101, quoting reference number DP-20220409-036.