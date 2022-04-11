A former lollipop lady from Pontypool who won £300,000 on a scratchcard has said that things are now "definitely improving" after an "awful" year.

Caroline Walsh had bought the National Lottery Super 7s Scratchcard in Griffithstown on the way to a doctor’s appointment. She discovered her windfall while sitting in the surgery waiting room.

The 58-year-old had beaten 1 in 3,523,940 odds to bag the top prize, according to The National Lottery.

The win comes after a particularly difficult year for Ms Walsh. During 2021, she lost her husband of 34 years, Mike, to cancer. She then spent six weeks in hospital due to a lupus flare up, during which time her bungalow flooded.

"Thank goodness the doctor didn’t take my blood pressure in the appointment, it would have been through the roof!" Ms Walsh said. Credit: Steve Pope

“Mike and I always used to play the National Lottery together and talk about what we’d do if we won,” Ms Walsh said.

“He would have loved all of this. He always said he wanted us to move to Spain if we won but for now, I think he’ll be happy knowing that I’m going to be taken care of.”

Ms Walsh plays the National Lottery in a syndicate with her two sons, who will each take a £100k share of the winnings.

“I couldn’t believe it when my mum called, I was absolutely ecstatic,” said Ms Walsh’s eldest son, Chris. He currently works as a ward manager at a hospital in the north of England.

“£100K is an amazing amount of money and I can’t wait to put it towards a family holiday and plenty of treats for my partner and our children.”

Meanwhile, Ms Walsh hopes her win will allow her to put her green fingers to use and spend more time outdoors.

Ms Walsh says the win "will make such a difference to all of us.” Credit: Steve Pope

“The first thing I’m going to do is transform my garden. I want to make it into a space that’s easy to manage and somewhere I can enjoy when the sun shines...

“My husband and I have had a caravan for years in Brean Sands in Somerset. We had such a lovely community of friends there and I’m looking forward to going back to celebrate in a place where I have such happy memories."

Grandmother Ms Walsh also plans to spoil her family.

“I’ve already bought some little treats for my grandchildren and I’m going to put some money aside for all of them."