Police have thanked a four-year-old girl who "bravely" helped them catch an alleged shoplifter "with a suitcase full" of goods.

Lisa Ettery was taking her daughter, Lydia, to the Poundland store in Prestatyn Park to buy some crayons when she said a man came charging at their car.

The man was said to be running away from a nearby TK Maxx shop where he had allegedly stolen a variety of items, including jewellery and perfumes.

After seeing the man run towards them and bump into their car, Lisa decided she would follow the man in her car, with Lydia alongside her.

Eventually, having driven up Prestatyn High Street, Lisa found the man at a nearby estate asking a woman for directions. Lisa said she was unsure what to do, but Lydia suggested they call the police who subsequently made an arrest.

Lydia has been invited back to the shop to choose a toy of her choice for her help. Credit: Media Wales

Speaking about the experience, 28-year-old Lisa said: "We were on our way to Prestatyn Park, we were heading to Poundland to get some crayons so Lydia could do some colouring.

“On our way in, a man with a suitcase ran into my car and gave Lydia a fright. She was quite upset at the time because she didn't know what was going on, neither did I.

"We went up the high street and couldn't find him anywhere but then we found him on a nearby estate. That's when Lydia suggested we call the police to tell them that we'd found him. They hadn't received a call from the shop at that point so they asked if we could stay on the line.

"The line cut off but we'd seen him speaking to a woman on the Bodnant estate so I went up to her to ask what he had said to her and she said that he was asking for directions for the green bridge by the railway tracks. So I called the police back and told them to go there and they eventually caught him.

"I'm just so proud of her and of how brave she has been."

A spokesperson for North Wales Police said the force would "like to say a massive 'Thank You' to 4-year-old Lydia."

The spokesperson added: "Thank you for being so brave Lydia - you are a superstar and we are all very proud of you."

Police said a 30-year-old man, of no fixed abode, has been charged with theft from a shop and will appear before Llandudno Magistrates Court on April 27.