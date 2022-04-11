A Scarlets groundsman who has worked for the club for over a decade is getting the chance to play on his "sacred ground" for the first time.

Luke Jenkins started working for the rugby club when he was sixteen and has lovingly looked after the field and prepared its surfaces for many matches, including the recent Wales v France women's international.

After waiting on the sidelines for years and watching hundreds of players take the field, he will finally get to play on the Parc y Scarlets ground during the Llanelli District Cup Finals Day on Saturday, April 23rd.

Jenkins will be playing for Furnace United in the Castell Howell Foods Cup final and has promised the surface will be "spot on".

He said: “Whilst the playing surface will be spot on for all matches, I will make certain that it will be the case for my time on the field."

Parc y Scarlets

Furnace are due to play either Ammanford or Llangennech in the Cup final, with the losers of their game playing Tumble in the Plate final on the same day.

Llanelli District secretary, Ellis Davies said it will be a "memorable" occasion for all involved.

“It’s great that four local 2nd XV teams have the chance to play at Parc y Scarlets and we know the pitch will be right as the groundsman will be one of the players.

"The Cup Finals Day has always been a popular one for clubs players and supporters. It will be a memorable occasion for all."