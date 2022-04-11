A man has been sentenced after neglecting his shih tzu to the extent that he was unable to move.

David Powell from Blaenavon faced two offences under the Animal Welfare Act in that between July and September 2021 he caused unnecessary suffering to his dog Alfie and failed to meet his needs.

He pleaded guilty to both offences at a hearing at Cwmbran Magistrates' Court in March 2022.

The court heard how Mr Powell failed to carry out the necessary veterinary care and attention for Alfie, including for the dog's corneal ulceration, skin disease and skin wounds.

His ex-wife Kate Powell, also from Blaenavon, pleaded guilty to the same two offences.

She was sentenced on 17 March and was handed a five-year disqualification of keeping dogs and was ordered to pay a £800 fine, including victim surcharge.

On Thursday 7 April, at Newport Magistrates’ Court, David Powell was handed a 12 week suspended sentence along with 90 hours of unpaid work.

He was also banned from keeping dogs for seven years and was ordered to pay a total sum of £378, including victim surcharge.

The court heard that RSPCA inspector David Milborrow attended Mr Powell's home on James Street, Blaenavon on 7 September 2021 and met with his ex-wife who said that she had heard that Alfie was not in a good way.

The shih tzu was found in such a suffering state he was unable to move.

Her dogs Marley and Alfie were living at the James Street property with Mr Powell and she had not been to the house or seen the dogs for about a year.

Inside, Inspector Milborrow saw Marley, a male, brindle Staffordshire Bull Terrier who was found to be in a good condition and appeared healthy.

He was then shown 14-year-old Shih Tzu, Alfie who was lying flat on his side on a dog bed at the end of the sofa.

“The dog had significant fur loss on his legs, head and flanks,” he said.

“The fur that he did have would have been pale or white if it were clean, however it was filthy, wet and matted.

“The patches of skin that I could see were red and sore looking with small open and pussy wounds. His legs were twitching slightly but he did not appear able to move or even lift his head.”

Inspector Milborrow told Kate Powell that he needed to get Alfie to a vet immediately. She gave permission for this, with Inspector Milborrow stating she was “extremely upset and crying uncontrollably”.

An independent emergency vet confirmed that Alfie was suffering and there was no treatment that could be prescribed and recommended that he should be put to sleep immediately to prevent any further suffering. Kate Powell gave permission for this to happen.

In a witness statement, the vet said: “In my opinion there has been significant neglect over a long period of time, both in overall condition and care of the dog, but also disregard for more serious illness which needed urgent attention.”

Marley was taken into RSPCA care to be rehomed.