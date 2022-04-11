Play Brightcove video

People have been urged to stay away after a "major" fire broke out above a takeaway in Blackwood.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Pentwyn Road shortly after 9am on Monday (April 11).

Videos filmed by eyewitnesses show large flames and smoke billowing out of the roof and upstairs windows.

The fire has since been extinguished but the road remains closed and Caerphilly Council is urging people to avoid the area.

There are no reports of any injuries.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We received a report of a fire in Pentwyn Road, Blackwood at around 9.05am on Monday 11 April.

"Officers attended, along with firefighters from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, to assist with traffic management and public safety.

"The road is currently closed to traffic and the incident is ongoing."

A spokesperson for South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: "Several crews from across South Wales attended the scene and upon arrival were faced with a well-developed fire. Crews worked alongside emergency service colleagues to secure the area.

"Firefighters used specialist equipment, including breathing apparatuses, hose reel jets and an aerial ladder platform to tackle and extinguish the fire."